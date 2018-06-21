Barcelona edging closer to securing €39m summer signing to address key area

After securing a domestic double last season, Barcelona will hope to solidify their squad to ensure that they can sustain that success and compete in Europe.

Ernesto Valverde enjoyed a positive first season in charge on the whole, although he’ll have to cope with the loss of club icon Andres Iniesta, who bid an emotional farewell to the Catalan giants at the end of last season.

Coupled with the fact that midfield stalwarts such as Sergio Busquets, Paulinho and Ivan Rakitic are all approaching or already on the wrong side of 30, Barcelona would arguably be sensible in perhaps considering midfield reinforcements before too long.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that’s exactly what they’re doing as it’s claimed that they’re closing in on the €39m signing of Gremio midfielder Arthur, with a view of the Brazilian ace moving to the Nou Camp this summer on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his homeland, but adjusting and adapting to life in Spain along with fitting in at Barcelona with their unique style of play and culture will likely take him time to acclimatise to.

In turn, bringing him in now to learn and compete with the likes of Busquets and Rakitic in training every day will surely be a logical move, one that would prepare him slowly to become a key figure rather than waiting for the stalwarts to start declining and then panic buying to replace them.

It’s claimed that he will potentially arrive in July, and so it remains to be seen if a deal can be tied up as Barcelona aim to bolster their squad and simultaneously also add an important piece for the long-term future too.