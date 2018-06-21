Shakira could be in hot water as the pop star girlfriend of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique appears to be selling necklaces with a symbol associated with Nazi Germany.

The Colombian is on her El Dorado tour at the moment and one piece of merchandise shows an ancient floral pattern known as the Black Sun symbol, which has become associated with the far right and which was installed by The SS in the Wewelsburg Castle during the Nazi regime in Germany.

While the symbol also has associations before being adopted by the Nazis, this doesn’t seem to have gone down well with fans on Twitter.

Diario Gol are among the outlets to report on this controversy, and it does certainly seem like Shakira could have done with being a bit more clued up on this stuff.

The singer’s husband Pique is currently on World Cup duty with Spain. The couple have been together since 2011 and have two children.

Dear @shakira, you know that your necklace depicts an important Nazi symbol, propagated by the SS during the Nazi era? It was so popular that Himmler incorporated it into a floor of the Wewelsburg Castle to establish it as the "center of the New World ". https://t.co/00Bfy1Tywm pic.twitter.com/2m0hldq0w9 — MaMika* (@Mamika_do) June 20, 2018

A fascist symbol as a necklace for your world tour? Are you fucking serious @shakira pic.twitter.com/oZoacUqIWk — Arthur H. (@mompayd) June 19, 2018

Why is Shakira selling nazi tour merch.. — Gloomunism (@sexwithsunra) June 19, 2018

NAZI SHAKIRA I REPEAT NAZI SHAKIRA THIS IS NOT A DRILL — Country Bich With A Attitude ? And A Evil Side ? (@faygo_baptism) June 19, 2018

So Shakira most likely accidentally put a nazi symbol on her tour merch and didn’t know it lmao pic.twitter.com/HRjP41owbO — Bill Rickards (@Billfromwawa) June 19, 2018

Shakira usando un símbolo nazi para su merch WTF pic.twitter.com/ESanxKklmh — El Rorto Metralla Botafumeiro Zorrocotroco (@Roflmao_Zedong) June 19, 2018