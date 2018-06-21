Barcelona star’s girlfriend under fire over ‘Nazi’ necklace

Posted by
Shakira could be in hot water as the pop star girlfriend of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique appears to be selling necklaces with a symbol associated with Nazi Germany.

The Colombian is on her El Dorado tour at the moment and one piece of merchandise shows an ancient floral pattern known as the Black Sun symbol, which has become associated with the far right and which was installed by The SS in the Wewelsburg Castle during the Nazi regime in Germany.

While the symbol also has associations before being adopted by the Nazis, this doesn’t seem to have gone down well with fans on Twitter.

Diario Gol are among the outlets to report on this controversy, and it does certainly seem like Shakira could have done with being a bit more clued up on this stuff.

The singer’s husband Pique is currently on World Cup duty with Spain. The couple have been together since 2011 and have two children.

