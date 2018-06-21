Video: John Terry gives unconvincing excuse for ‘sexist’ Instagram post

John Terry has given a somewhat unconvincing explanation for his Instagram post in which he said he was watching the Portugal vs Morocco game without sound.

It was in this match that Vicky Sparks became the first woman to commentate on a men’s World Cup game, meaning a few morons came out of the woodwork as usual with sexist ‘banter’.

Terry seemed to be one of them, though he has since deleted this picture below…

And in response to the criticism he’s received, he released this video statement:

John Terry attempts to clarify his Instagram Story post from during Portugal vs. Morocco pic.twitter.com/IfhqMRyjzS — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) June 20, 2018

The former Chelsea and England captain claims there was no audio in his house when he returned from holiday, which sounds a bit odd to say the least.

Terry also seems slightly grumpy at having to explain himself and at no point really apologises for any offence that he may have caused.