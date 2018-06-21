Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly rated at 50-50 in terms of sealing a potential summer transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

This surprise development comes from German outlet Bild, with Dortmund perhaps unsurprisingly in the market for a new signing up front for next season.

Morata had a difficult season for Chelsea last term, and it now arguably looks a poor choice by the Blues to keep faith in him whilst loaning Michy Batshuayi to Dortmund in January.

The Belgium international performed well in his brief stint with the Bundesliga club, but it now remains to be seen if he’ll be allowed to join permanently or if Chelsea will give him another chance in their first-team.

Either way, Dortmund need someone to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they sold the prolific Gabon international to Arsenal in the middle of the season.

Morata may be a risky target after his struggles in England, but that lack of form for Chelsea could also mean he’s available this summer.

The Spain international has previously impressed at Real Madrid and Juventus so it may be that he’s just not settled in England and could fare better moving abroad this summer.

