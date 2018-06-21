Chelsea would reportedly be Marco Asensio’s first choice if he decides to seal a transfer away from Real Madrid this summer.

The Spain international could be keen on a move to the Blues if he views himself as having been replaced at the Bernabeu by rumoured transfer target Neymar, according to Don Balon.

This is exciting news from a Chelsea point of view, with Asensio undoubtedly looking a world class player in the making after a fine rise in the last couple of seasons.

Still only 22 years old, Asensio has great skill, intelligence and a hammer of a left foot that makes him one of Europe’s top attacking players on his day.

Were Chelsea to sign him this summer it would be a serious statement after their disappointing campaign in 2017/18.

The west Londoners finished outside of the top four and will not be in next season’s Champions League, though they did at least win the FA Cup.

Chelsea’s failure to finish in the top four, however, has seen Don Balon also claim Hazard has urged his agents to get him a move to Real Madrid.

While it remains to be seen if that would go through, Hazard’s situation means it could be worth landing a creative player like Asensio as a long-term replacement.

Still, as Don Balon note, this largely hinges on how Asensio feels at the end of the summer and if a big name like Neymar is brought in.

Gol Digital have also linked Asensio with Manchester United.