Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli is an injury doubt for England’s game against Panama with a thigh strain, according to The Independent.

Alli struggled during England’s dramatic 2-1 victory against Tunisia in their opening World Cup Group G encounter when his teammate Harry Kane netted a brace for the Three Lions.

However, as reported by BBC Sports, Alli missed training for Gareth Southgate’s men today.

This was also confirmed by England and in a tweet when they said: “The Three Lions will be back on the training field shortly, as we begin our build-up for Sunday’s game against Panama.

“Dele Alli is the only absentee from the session, as he continues his recovery from a slight thigh strain.”

The #ThreeLions will be back on the training field shortly, as we begin our build-up for Sunday’s game again Panama. @dele_official is the only absentee from the session, as he continues his recovery from a slight thigh strain. pic.twitter.com/Xmskkq1I2t — England (@England) June 21, 2018

Alli played for 80 minutes against Tunisia before being replaced and after the game on Monday, Alli was hopeful he would be fit.

As reported by The Independent: “Hopefully I am okay. It’s my quad.”

According to the Metro, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks set to take Alli’s place in the team after the news outlet reported that manager Gareth Southgate’s training-ground notes revealed his starting XI for the Panama game.

Loftus-Cheek made an impressive cameo against Tunisia adding dynamism and power in the final third for England.

To lose Alli will be a blow as he has been brilliant for Spurs since his move from MK Dons.

He has managed to produce 46 goals and 41 assists in 146 appearances for the north London outfit, a fantastic record for a midfielder of his age.