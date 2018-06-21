Juventus have released video and pictures of Emre Can arriving at the club to complete a medical after leaving Liverpool.

The Germany international came to the end of his contract at Anfield so now looks set to wrap up a free transfer to Juve this summer in what should be a fine move for the Italian giants.

Can shone during his time in the Premier League, though Liverpool in fairness look well prepared for his departure with the arrivals of Fabinho from Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

See below as Can arrives in Turin as Juventus seal a superb piece of business ahead of next season…