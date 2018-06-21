Fans all concerned about Lionel Messi for same reason in Argentina clash with Croatia

After being held by Iceland in their World Cup opener, the pressure is on Argentina and Lionel Messi to get the required results to advance to the knockout stage.

Given the talent at Jorge Sampaoli’s disposal, the Albiceleste are considered one of the favourites to win the tournament, but they certainly didn’t show enough in their first outing.

SEE MORE: Cesc Fabregas explains why Lionel Messi is still ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

In a tough clash with Croatia, who already top the group after seeing off Nigeria in their opener, the pressure will undoubtedly have been building on Argentina as they could ill-afford another disappointing result if they want to progress as group winners.

If Messi’s body language during the national anthem before the game kicked off was anything to go by, it was evident that the pressure is certainly being felt by Argentina’s talisman.

While most of the line-up looked up and around the stadium during the anthem, as the camera came to Messi, the Barcelona superstar was seen forcefully rubbing his head and looking down.

As noted in the tweets below, it certainly raised concern for many as they interpreted it as Messi feeling the responsibility of having to lead his side to a positive result.

Given he’s been in high-pressure situations throughout his career and ultimately delivered on most occasions, it’s nothing new for the 30-year-old. However, until he or a teammate strikes to give Argentina a much-needed boost, the stress could be building within the camp.

The state of this Argentina side.

No wonder Messi was having a breakdown during the national anthem. — Michael De Asha (@MichaelDeAsha) June 21, 2018

This will be Last game of Messi as a 30-year-old. The end is near… pic.twitter.com/Dk6MXKLUEl — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 21, 2018

The pressure on Messi right now #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/pajxrsq9CQ — ? Turn Up Gang ?? (@Twistar_SA) June 21, 2018

Messi is already tired of the World Cup. #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/cV9USNjVy6 — Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) June 21, 2018