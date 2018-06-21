England got their World Cup off and running with a vital 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday night, but changes could be afoot for Gareth Southgate.

Dele Alli appeared to pick up an issue in the first half as was visibly moving around gingerly before completing 80 minutes as he was eventually replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Tottenham ace missed training on Thursday to suggest that he’ll be a major doubt to face Panama on Sunday, but it remains to be seen just how long it will keep him as a fitness doubt as he’ll be itching to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

However, that might not be the only change Southgate makes, as he’s been tipped to replace Raheem Sterling with Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford after the former struggled to have a positive impact against Tunisia.

As reported by The Mirror, and as seen in the image below, eagle-eyed cameramen were hard at work on Thursday and seemingly snapped England’s training notes which have been interpreted to indicate that he will drop Sterling and bring in Rashford.

To his credit, despite the disappointment of being left on the bench for the opening game, Rashford did make a positive impact when he came on against Tunisia, and so he’ll be looking to keep that going if he does indeed get the nod on the weekend.

As for Sterling, it will be a blow for him as he’s coming off the back of a season in which he bagged 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 appearances for Premier League champions Manchester City, but he’ll undoubtedly be desperately trying to prove he deserves to be in the side moving forward too.