Liverpool fans are all saying same thing after star impresses in World Cup outing

Croatia stunned Argentina with a 3-0 win in their World Cup clash on Thursday night, and Liverpool fans were all hugely impressed with their centre-half Dejan Lovren.

The 28-year-old came under intense scrutiny earlier this season as his shaky performances in the heart of the Liverpool defence raised question marks as to whether he was the best man for the job.

However, coupled with the January arrival of Virgil van Dijk, Lovren has looked much more solid on the whole and he has seemingly taken that form into the World Cup in Russia.

From a Liverpool perspective, they’ll be hoping that he can build on last season and play a fundamental role next year as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to find a real balance and compete for major honours.

The central-defensive partnership of Van Dijk and Lovren could be key in that unless reinforcements are brought in, but based on the tweets below, the Croatian international seems to have turned things around and is impressing all concerned.

After shining in the Champions League final, Lovren played his part in keeping Lionel Messi and Argentina quiet in Croatia’s impressive win, and Liverpool fans were hugely impressed with their defensive ace as he continues to silence the critics.

It remains to be seen how far Lovren and Croatia go this summer, but after picking up two wins in two as well as looking a really solid unit against Argentina, they could rapidly become dark horses for many as they’ve now scored five and conceded none in those two outings.

Dejan Lovren has pocketed Ronaldo and Messi within the space of 4 weeks. My starting CB. — Samue (@VintageSalah) June 21, 2018

Big fan of Lovren completely shutting down Ronaldo and Messi in the space of a month. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) June 21, 2018

Lovren’s pockets very heavy tonight. Aguero, Higuain, Messi & Dybala all tucked away — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) June 21, 2018

Dejan Lovren emptying his pockets after today’s #WorldCup game against Argentina. pic.twitter.com/kv4Ile0Xl0 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 21, 2018

Mad how Lovren has turned around his performances for Liverpool and Croatia. He’s playing with swag. Good for him. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 21, 2018

Lovren with three flawless games all back-to-back, when it matters most: Champions League final, Nigeria and now Argentina. But we have fans telling you that we should be replacing him with players like Tarkowski and Lascelles. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) June 21, 2018

Lovren is a different animal for Croatia. — – (@AnfieldRd96) June 21, 2018

What has VVD done to Lovren? He’s become a proper CB. — Legend Eski (@LegendEskimoBoy) June 21, 2018

Lovren schooling Messi, Aguero, Dybala and Higuain all in one game. Incredible levels on display. — Immortal Sugimoto?? (@PsychoRelic_) June 21, 2018