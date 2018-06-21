Liverpool are reportedly interested in the possible transfer of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, also recently linked with Manchester United.

The England international is currently at the World Cup with Gareth Southgate’s squad after a superb season for Leicester after previously impressing at Hull City.

The Daily Mirror claimed United manager Jose Mourinho was keen on Maguire a while back, and the Guardian have now slipped in that he’s one of Liverpool’s defensive targets.

The 25-year-old could certainly be an upgrade on Dejan Lovren at the back for Liverpool, and beating rivals United to his signature would be another boost.

Having reached the Champions League final last season, Jurgen Klopp has a decent squad to work with in terms of building an even stronger side next season, but strengthening at the back has to be a priority.

Virgil van Dijk joined the Reds in January and has shone in their defence, but players like Lovren and Joel Matip remain weak links in the side.

Maguire has shown he has what it takes to play for a bigger club and a move to Anfield could be ideal for him to continue his progress.