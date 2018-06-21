Julen Lopetegui wants transfer of Liverpool star for key role in new-look Real Madrid formation

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly keen on sealing the transfer of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Egypt international has just had a sensational season for Liverpool, scoring 44 goals to win PFA Player of the Year, the Golden Boot and help the Reds reach the Champions League final.

Salah went off injured in that defeat to Real Madrid, but is now being eyed up by the Spanish giants as Lopetegui wants the player and Florentino Perez would consider him as an alternative to Neymar, according to Don Balon.

The report also states this could mean a change in formation for Los Blancos, with Lopetegui prepared to use Salah up front alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a 4-4-2.

This would be some change from Real’s front three of Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, known as the ‘BBC’ and for being one of the most feared attacking tridents in Europe for the last few years.

Salah and Ronaldo up front, however, could be a lethal pairing and a smart tactical move by Lopetegui if he can get his man.