Manchester United offered world class centre-back for a fraction of Toby Alderweireld’s transfer fee

Manchester United have reportedly been told they can seal the transfer of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng for possibly as little as £43million.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Germany international is likely to cost closer to £50m, but even that would still be considerably less than the £70m asking price Tottenham have set for Toby Alderweireld.

Jose Mourinho’s side certainly needs to tighten up at the back next season after relying on inconsistent performers like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo for far too long.

United did sign Eric Bailly in the summer of 2016, and though he has impressed his injury problems have meant he’s struggled to fully settle and establish himself at Old Trafford.

Apart from that, United signed Victor Lindelof last year and he’s proven a bit of a disappointment, so a big name like Boateng seems ideal for the Red Devils’ needs right now.

If Bayern do indeed let him go for between £43-50m that could make the 29-year-old one of the bargains of the summer.

Boateng did flop in a spell at Manchester City earlier in his career but has improved immensely since then, so United fans will hope he is now more ready to take on the challenges of playing in the Premier League.

