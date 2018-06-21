Man Utd, Chelsea face further competition for €60m Barcelona ace from PL rivals

Despite being a fundamental part of their side in recent years, doubts are emerging over a Barcelona star reportedly targeted by Man Utd, Chelsea and now Tottenham.

Jordi Alba joined the Catalan giants in 2012, going on to make 246 appearances for the club while winning four La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy amongst many others.

His defensive class coupled with his relentless running up and down the left flank to also provide an attacking threat has seen him establish himself as a fundamental figure in their success, but it’s suggested that he could be heading for the exit door.

According to AS, the Spanish international is available for a transfer this summer amid issues over his contract status and a potential renewal, with Tottenham specifically mentioned as an interested party in possibly meeting his €60m release clause.

That builds on a report from The Sun, who suggested that Man Utd and Chelsea are also keen on Alba, albeit an argument could be made that Jose Mourinho is most in need of a left-back this summer.

Luke Shaw has failed to hold that position down at Old Trafford, leading to stalwart Ashley Young filling in in what is an unnatural position to him.

As noted by the club’s official site, they have signed Diogo Dalot already this summer to offer depth in the full-back positions, but perhaps an established player capable of making a more immediate impact is also needed in addition to the 19-year-old.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona are able to sort out Alba’s reported contract issues to keep him, or if he opts to move on this summer with his more immediate focus on the World Cup for the time being.

Based on the reports above, he won’t be short of options with Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham all potentially standing by to make their move if Alba leaves the Nou Camp with Spurs securing Champions League football again for next season and still looking to push on to win major trophies.