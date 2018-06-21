Manchester United have made a strong start to the summer and it could get even better if they manage to bring in three more of their top transfer targets.

So far, the Red Devils have landed exciting young defender Diogo Dalot from Porto, while a deal to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk has been agreed, according to their official site.

MORE: Manchester United ready to swoop for £130m Real Madrid star pushing for move away from La Liga giants

They seem unlikely to stop there, however, with more additions clearly needed elsewhere on the pitch.

Of course, Jose Mourinho has had plenty to spend since he rocked up at Old Trafford, bringing in big names such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

But many of the flops from David Moyes and Louis van Gaal’s reigns remain and just a few more signings could be enough to finally give Mourinho the kind of squad he needs.

Here’s a look at three of their current targets who could ensure this ends up being a close to perfect summer for United…

Willian – £60m

The Daily Mail claim United are preparing a £60million bid for Chelsea winger Willian, who’d be a perfect upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack.

The Brazil international has shone in his time in the Premier League, having first been brought to Stamford Bridge by Mourinho back in the summer of 2013.

An ideal Mourinho player, Willian would give more natural width and work rate out wide than players like Martial, which could truly allow players like Lukaku and Sanchez to shine up front.