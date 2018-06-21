Manchester United ready to swoop for £130m Real Madrid star pushing for move away from La Liga giants

Manchester United are poised and ready to make a move for a want away Real Madrid star.

Marco Asensio wants a move away from Real Madrid and Manchester United alongside PSG and Chelsea are ready to pounce on the star.

Spanish outlet El Gol Digital has reported today that the Spanish wonderkid wants to leave the Bernabeu and that United are amongst the most prominent clubs monitoring the situation with a close eye.

Man United alongside PSG and Chelsea are reported to be plotting swoops for the Real midfielder amid the news that Asensio wants a move away from Real.

Asensio’s desire to leave apparently stems from his frustration at being unable to nail down a regular starting position in Real’s side this season despite his impressive form.

The news and speculation that the likes of Man United could be interested in the star certainly has some weight behind it given reports from previous weeks.

The Independent reported at the start of the month that Real had received two £130m bids for Asensio from unspecified Premier League clubs.

Asensio could certainly benefit Man United with the Red Devils possessing little talent that can thrive in traditional wide positions.

United often have to rely on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to play in unorthodox wide positions. Could Asensio solve this problem?