Manchester United to confirm second summer transfer window signing as a done deal today

Manchester United are reportedly set to make Fred’s transfer to the club official today, according to a tweet from Sky Sports News.

This follows another piece on the Sky website yesterday suggesting Fred’s move would be confirmed at some point this week, but it now looks like fans won’t have much longer to wait.

The hold up has been due to a work permit, say Sky Sports, but it looks like the Brazil international’s application has been accepted and he’s set to become a United player.

If this proves correct, he’ll today become the club’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of young defender Diogo Dalot from Porto.

SKY SOURCES: Fred to be confirmed as a Manchester United player on Thursday. #SSN pic.twitter.com/UU5vOBcUCw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 20, 2018

This should be a fine signing for the Red Devils, who urgently need to bring in big names in midfield, with Fred looking potentially like one of the best in the business after his rise in the Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 25-year-old is at the World Cup with Brazil but would then link up with United for pre-season, with a key role in Jose Mourinho’s side seeming likely.

With Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini nearing the end of his contract, it would make sense for the Portuguese to make his new addition a key member of the side along with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in midfield, which would perhaps allow the latter to play a more advanced role and improve on last season’s patchy performances.

