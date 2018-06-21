Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay the asking price of Medhi Benatia in order to sign him from Juventus in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in defence, and may want to sign more than just one player in that position due to the retirement of Per Mertesacker and with the Independent reporting Laurent Koscielny’s injury could put him out of action for six months.

BBC Sport reported last month that Sokratis Papastathopoulos was set to join from Borussia Dortmund, but the addition of Benatia could be another good idea for the north London giants.

Benatia is currently at the World Cup with Morocco, though he’ll be heading home after their final group game following two defeats in their first two games.

Tuttosport mention Arsenal as being among the 31-year-old’s admirers, and as being ready to pay Juventus’ asking price of just £17million for him, with Marseille also thought to be in contention.

Arsenal fans would love to see a battling centre-back with so much experience of winning major honours join the club as they look to have made a strong start to the Unai Emery era.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has already joined from Juve, while Bernd Leno seems likely to be their new first choice goalkeeper after signing from Bayer Leverkusen.