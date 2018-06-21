After struggling in Brazil’s draw with Switzerland last time out, Neymar raised concern after limping out of training earlier this week.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward missed the end of the domestic season with an injury, and that in turn led to question marks over whether or not he’d be in prime condition for Russia.

While he looked a threat in the 1-1 draw with the Swiss at times, it was evident that he was perhaps missing that little bit of sharpness in his play to get past his man and put in an influential and decisive performance as expected.

However, after raising concern levels by limping out of training after just 15 minutes on Tuesday, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, it would have potentially given Tite a real headache as Brazil still have plenty of work to do to safely advance to the knockout stage.

Nevertheless, Brazil can rest easy as not only has Tite confirmed his starting line-up to face Costa Rica on Friday with the XI including Neymar, as per Sky Sports, but as seen in the video below, the 26-year-old seems to be in fine form as he drilled free-kicks into the back of the net in training on Thursday.

Brazil were largely frustrated by Switzerland in their World Cup opener, with Philippe Coutinho’s stunning strike needed to find a breakthrough.

In turn, if the five-time champions want to go all the way this year, they’ll need Neymar in top form and in peak condition. While he may not be quite 100% given the ongoing knocks and lack of regular minutes, he’ll undoubtedly be looking to make his mark as the tournament progresses.