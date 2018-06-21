‘Putting in a masterclass’ – Man Utd fans love what they see from midfield ace in World Cup clash

Posted by
‘Putting in a masterclass’ – Man Utd fans love what they see from midfield ace in World Cup clash

It’s fair to say that Man Utd fans were very impressed with what they saw from Paul Pogba for France against Peru in their World Cup clash on Thursday.

As seen in the tweets below, the Red Devils faithful are very defensive of their star midfielder, who has undoubtedly faced plenty of criticism this past season, most of which has arguably been unwarranted.

SEE MORE: Fred explains why he sealed Manchester United transfer over Manchester City

Whether it’s an inability to express himself fully in the Man Utd system and set up adopted by Jose Mourinho or partly his responsibility to adapt and mature into a top player regardless of where he is deployed, Pogba hasn’t always managed to display his best form at Old Trafford.

With Blaise Matuidi and N’Golo Kante next to him in the France midfield against Peru though, he arguably had that freedom and solidity around him to go out and pull the strings for Didier Deschamps, and he was key in their opening goal before Kylian Mbappe converted from close range.

Evidently, these Man Utd fans were pleased with what they were seeing, but such has been the treatment from the media of Pogba, they weren’t holding their breath over whether or not he receives any significant praise for his performance.

While that is arguably unimportant for the most part, they’ll be desperate to see him at his best next season to establish himself as a driving force in Mourinho’s quest for major honours.

In the more immediate future, Deschamps and France will hope that they get more of this Pogba for the rest of the tournament to help them enjoy a deep run in Russia.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top