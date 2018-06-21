‘Putting in a masterclass’ – Man Utd fans love what they see from midfield ace in World Cup clash

It’s fair to say that Man Utd fans were very impressed with what they saw from Paul Pogba for France against Peru in their World Cup clash on Thursday.

As seen in the tweets below, the Red Devils faithful are very defensive of their star midfielder, who has undoubtedly faced plenty of criticism this past season, most of which has arguably been unwarranted.

Whether it’s an inability to express himself fully in the Man Utd system and set up adopted by Jose Mourinho or partly his responsibility to adapt and mature into a top player regardless of where he is deployed, Pogba hasn’t always managed to display his best form at Old Trafford.

With Blaise Matuidi and N’Golo Kante next to him in the France midfield against Peru though, he arguably had that freedom and solidity around him to go out and pull the strings for Didier Deschamps, and he was key in their opening goal before Kylian Mbappe converted from close range.

Evidently, these Man Utd fans were pleased with what they were seeing, but such has been the treatment from the media of Pogba, they weren’t holding their breath over whether or not he receives any significant praise for his performance.

While that is arguably unimportant for the most part, they’ll be desperate to see him at his best next season to establish himself as a driving force in Mourinho’s quest for major honours.

In the more immediate future, Deschamps and France will hope that they get more of this Pogba for the rest of the tournament to help them enjoy a deep run in Russia.

Pogba putting in a masterclass and no one talks ahhhh. — James ?? (@FredSZN) June 21, 2018

Paul Pogba has been involved in all three of France’s goals at the World Cup but all you hear from the media is how he needs to keep it simple and how he shouldn’t have a hair cut. Ridiculous. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 21, 2018

Paul Pogba breaking up the play and creating France’s opening goal? Shocked. Has played some wonderful passes today. Pulling the strings. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 21, 2018

France’s goal was all about Paul Pogba. He played a peach of a ball to Mbappe who didn’t take it, Pogba won the ball back, played a through ball to Giroud & Mbappe tapped it in. You won’t hear this in the media because saying good things about the world’s biggest doesn’t sell. pic.twitter.com/T7BR9CeAMg — Man Utd Channel (@ManUtdChannel) June 21, 2018

Pogba serving defence splitting passes today so i expect silence from Rivals. Nobody will Say anything about his performance or haircut today. #FRAPER — KinG NomSo? (@ani_nomso) June 21, 2018

Paul Pogba creates back to back chances for France with one ending in a goal — nothing. Paul Pogba clears the ball for 60 yards — “Is he wasting time? Talk about playing simple.” I seriously hate the media in this country. #FRAPER — ? (@r0bbo_) June 21, 2018

Pogba making everything happen as per — Adam ?? (@PIeaseSir) June 21, 2018

Paul Pogba winning the ball back and playing a through ball to Giroud in the build up to Mbappe’s goal. Class. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 21, 2018

Pogba a big part of another France goal. Sounness is fuming — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 21, 2018