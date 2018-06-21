Sergio Ramos trolls Mohamed Salah on Instagram after Egypt exit

Sergio Ramos has seemingly risked a fresh backlash after his initial clash with Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final last month.

The pair tangled in Kiev as Real Madrid took on Liverpool for the Champions League trophy, with Salah being forced off after just 30 minutes due to a shoulder injury.

His recovery lasted into the World Cup as he was forced to miss Egypt’s opening game against Uruguay, while he returned for their encounter with hosts Russia.

However, he was unable to inspire them to a positive result, and after two rounds of fixtures, the Pharaohs are out of the tournament with Russia and Uruguay advancing from Group A.

In turn, it’s been a miserable end to the campaign for Salah for club and country, and now Ramos has seemingly taken a fresh dig after coming under intense criticism for being the man who challenged the Reds ace which led to the injury.

As seen in the image below, it appears as though the Real Madrid and Spain defensive stalwart has ‘liked’ a picture of Salah’s reaction after Egypt’s loss to Russia, where he is visibly dejected and upset.

It’s not going to go down well with most fans, particularly the Liverpool faithful, but whether or not it bothers Ramos is an entirely different matter.