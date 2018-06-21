Video: Kylian Mbappe makes history, France ace gets huge slice of luck with opener against Peru

Kylian Mbappe became France’s youngest ever goalscorer at a World Cup after he broke the deadlock for his side against Peru in their Group C clash on Thursday.

Just as they did in their first game, Peru looked dangerous going forward as they made life difficult for Didier Deschamps’ men, but they were unable to find a crucial breakthrough.

To compound their frustration, France were hugely fortunate as after Olivier Giroud’s initial attempt was blocked, the ball was diverted over the goalkeeper and into Mbappe’s path for a simple tap in.

After a nervous glance at the linesman and a simultaneous check with VAR, the Paris Saint-Germain was able to then enjoy his celebration as he bagged his first goal at a World Cup.

Further, at the age of 19 years and 183 days, he became the youngest player to score for France at the World Cup, writing his name into the history books for good measure.

Paul Pogba also deserves some credit for his role in the build-up to the goal with his slick pass for Giroud to create the opening, but France will be delighted to have taken the lead after seeing off Australia last time out to edge closer to advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament without particularly impressing thus far.

