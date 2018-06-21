Paul Pogba was in fine form for France in their World Cup clash with Peru on Thursday, and one bit of magical skill in the first half caught everyone’s eye.

Importantly, the Man Utd midfielder was key in France’s opening goal as he threaded a pass through after winning possession back which eventually led to Kylian Mbappe’s tap-in.

Those are the moments that ultimately matter most as with all that ability, he will only silence his critics if can have an influential and decisive impact on games consistently.

However, he is also more than capable of producing individual moments of class, and as seen in the video below, he was at it again with a nonchalant drop of the shoulder to leave his marker on the floor after slipping over.

He’s just too slick at times, but he’ll be desperate to play a big role in France’s hopes of winning the World Cup this summer which is the main objective.