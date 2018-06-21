What Mauro Icardi’s sister said after Argentina suffer heavy Croatia loss

Mauro Icardi missed out on a spot in Argentina’s squad for the World Cup this summer, and they may well be regretting that decision to snub him.

As noted by Goal.com, Argentine legend Javier Zanetti believes that the Inter forward should be in Russia this summer, but after being overlooked by Jorge Sampaoli, he’ll have to hope that he can be involved in future tournaments.

His snub came despite the fact that he scored 29 goals in 36 games for Inter last season, leading them as captain back into the Champions League.

In turn, the 25-year-old had seemingly done enough to warrant being called up, and while Argentina are blessed with quality attacking talent in the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain, it could be time to look at other options given those world-class stars haven’t been able to bring them success.

That is seemingly the opinion of Icardi’s sister, Ivana Icardi Rivero, who tweeted out a message in support of her brother, noting: “If Mauro had been there, this wouldn’t have happened”.

While she has an argument to an extent in that Icardi’s clinical edge in front of goal could have been vital, he wouldn’t have fixed the deeper problems with this Argentina side.

Disjointed, lacklustre, unable to work as a team to allow Lionel Messi to flourish and vulnerable at the back, it’s potentially going to take some big changes to get them on track.

In the more immediate future though, Sampaoli and those that did make the trip to Russia will be fully focused on salvaging something from this World Cup to avoid an embarrassing early return home.