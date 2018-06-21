Emre Can has revealed his reasons for choosing to join Juventus from Liverpool, according to CalcioMercato.

The German midfielder made a total of 115 appearances for the Reds and joined the Turin giants on a four-year deal, the Italian club have announced, as per Sky Sports.

His last appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side came in the Champions League final defeat when he came on a substitute, however, his season was hampered by a back problem.

Can produced a numbered of fine performances for the Anfield side but said the allure of signing for Juventus was too great to turn down and dreamt of playing for the Italian giants as a child.

“This is an amazing day for me, one of the best in my life. I am happy to be here, it’s a big club. I’ve visited the J Medical and the head quarters that are big and amazing places.”

“I chose Juventus because this is a great club, I’ve been dreaming to join Juventus since I was a child. Everybody knows this club is a winning one, I am a winner too and that’s why I will have no problems in settling in well.”

Can believed that fate played a part in his move too and was even told at six-years-old that he would someday be playing for the Serie A champions.

He also outline the objectives for next season by manager Max Allegri and how compatriot Sami Khedira helped to convince him to join too.

He continued: “Juve was in my destiny, when I was six one of my coaches told me that I was destined to play for Juve. I will never forget that and I am happy to be here. Khedira confirmed me that this is a great club and that I would fit in well.”

“Everybody knows that Allegri is a winner. I talked to him and I am looking forward to beginning the season. Our objective is to win the Scudetto, we know it’s not going to be easy. Number 23? It brings me luck I had asked my agent if I could take it because it was worn by many legends.”

Can and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a disagreement over the player’s position – according to report from the Daily Mirror.

The Germany international supposedly wanted to play in a deeper, more defensive midfield role, as opposed to a slightly freer box-to-box role he played for the Reds for much of last season, says the Mirror.

Can scored 14 goals including some brilliant long-range efforts – however Klopp has already put in place plans for next season with the incomings of Naby Keita and Fabinho.