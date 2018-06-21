Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable World Cup form by netting the opener for Portugal in their match versus Morocco and, in doing so, took his tally to four goals scored in the tournament.

The Portugal captain has put himself in pole position to win the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot after his brilliant headed goal ensured Portugal beat Morocco 1-0.

READ MORE: Sergio Ramos trolls Mohamed Salah on Instagram after Egypt exit

Remarkably, he only scored once in each of his last three World Cups – so it appears he is on a quest to make a statement this year.

The former Manchester United star started his tournament with a bang by netting a hattrick against 2010 champions Spain, however, he faces competition from Russia star Denis Cheryshev who has helped the hosts qualify for the last-16 by netting three times.

Diego Costa is also hot on his heels and is in great form himself after he scored a brace against Portugal and scored a fortuitous effort against Iran.

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane currently have two goals after playing once, so will be looking to add to their tallies.

According to Sky Sports, if the top scorers are tied at the end of the event then the winner is decided by assists, then minutes per goal.

World Cup 2018 Golden Boot – Who are the top scorers so far?