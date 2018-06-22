Pictures of Lionel Messi after Willy Caballero’s nightmare performance against Croatia really summed up Argentina’s day as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to put them on the brink of World Cup humiliation.

The Chelsea goalkeeper made an absolutely disastrous error in goal for Argentina as his bizarre attempt at a pass found its way to Ante Rebic, who made no mistake to fire Croatia into a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

After that, it was a walkover from Croatia as they added two more goals through Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

El error de Willy Caballero narrado por los argentinos #ARG????? pic.twitter.com/lDzsngs2A6 — Argeniz Pernalete (@argenizmusic) June 22, 2018

This means Argentina have just one point from their first two games and will likely struggle to get through the group stages at this point.

LEAKED FOOTAGE: Messi to Caballero in the dressing room afterwards ? ? EPL Bible pic.twitter.com/nhYxfONbig — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 22, 2018

It could be Messi’s last chance to play at a World Cup, and it would truly be a sad waste of such a wonderful player’s career if he were unable to win a major international trophy.

The Barcelona superstar was clearly feeling the pressure last night and looked a broken man after Croatia punished Caballero to put Argentina on the brink of heading home…