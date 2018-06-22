Lionel Messi reaction to Willy Caballero horror-show says it all as Argentina close to early World Cup exit

Posted by
Lionel Messi reaction to Willy Caballero horror-show says it all as Argentina close to early World Cup exit

Pictures of Lionel Messi after Willy Caballero’s nightmare performance against Croatia really summed up Argentina’s day as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to put them on the brink of World Cup humiliation.

The Chelsea goalkeeper made an absolutely disastrous error in goal for Argentina as his bizarre attempt at a pass found its way to Ante Rebic, who made no mistake to fire Croatia into a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

MORE: Luka Modric reveals secret to shutting down Argentina and Lionel Messi

After that, it was a walkover from Croatia as they added two more goals through Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

This means Argentina have just one point from their first two games and will likely struggle to get through the group stages at this point.

It could be Messi’s last chance to play at a World Cup, and it would truly be a sad waste of such a wonderful player’s career if he were unable to win a major international trophy.

The Barcelona superstar was clearly feeling the pressure last night and looked a broken man after Croatia punished Caballero to put Argentina on the brink of heading home…

messi argentina croatia
Lionel Messi looked a broken man after Argentina’s nightmare result
messi croatia
Lionel Messi could not stop Argentina crashing to a 3-0 defeat to Croatia

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top