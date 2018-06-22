Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly given the go-ahead for the Gunners to seal the transfer of CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.

The Russia international is having an impressive World Cup so far and could earn himself a big move this summer as is so often the case for players who shine at major tournaments.

Golovin, 22, looks an outstanding young talent who could really add something to Arsenal’s midfield following the departures of two creative players in Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla.

Arsene Wenger has been confirmed as an admirer of the player before by his agent and now his successor Emery is said to have given his seal of approval for the club to push ahead with a £26million move, according to Russian outlet Sport Express, as translated by the Metro.

Golovin could fit in well to Arsenal’s known style of play, though of course it remains to be seen how much that will continue under Emery.

The Spanish tactician is seen as a somewhat more pragmatic manager than Wenger, but one imagines the north London giants would not have appointed him if they weren’t confident he would in some way continue the club’s recent traditions of playing attacking, entertaining football.