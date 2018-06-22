Barcelona have decisive edge over Real Madrid in bid to seal £166million transfer

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen would reportedly prefer a move to Barcelona over Real Madrid as both clubs chase him in this summer’s transfer window.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who suggest the Denmark international would cost a whopping £166million as La Liga’s giants eye him up.

Eriksen has been one of the best creative midfield players in Europe in the last few years with some stellar displays for Spurs, and it’s clear he’d be a perfect fit for a big club like Real or Barca.

However, it seems the player himself is dead set on the prospect of replacing Andres Iniesta at the Nou Camp after the legendary playmaker’s departure this summer.

Don Balon report that Eriksen is very serious about getting a move, in what would be a huge blow for Tottenham next season.

The north London outfit are moving into a new stadium and need to keep this squad together after becoming increasingly competitive under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Their manager recently signed a new contract and was joined by another star in Harry Kane, but Eriksen is a vital part of this squad and losing him would be a major step backwards.