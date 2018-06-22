Barcelona set sights on €370million trio including Man Utd & Liverpool targets after Antoine Griezmann transfer blow

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on three main transfer targets as they look to make up for missing out on Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann by landing big-name attacking players.

This could be bad news for Manchester United and Liverpool, however, as some of their high-profile targets are now being linked as being on the agenda of the Catalan giants.

MORE: Manchester United rival PSG for transfer of £53million Fred partner

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are looking at Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio.

The Spanish source also reports the total value of these three players as being around €370million, though it is unclear if Barca would look to sign all three of them.

Mbappe or Fekir would likely be seen as an alternative to Griezmann, while Milinkovic-Savic could join alongside one of those two as a top class addition to replace Andres Iniesta in midfield.

Manchester United and Liverpool transfer blows

Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic has previously been strongly linked as a top target for Manchester United, with the Sun even recently suggesting a deal was in place for him to move to Old Trafford.

It would be little surprise, however, if other top clubs joined the running and Barcelona could do with what the Serbian offers at the moment.

Fekir, meanwhile, has been linked with Liverpool before a move broke down over concerns regarding his fitness, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The France international could be a superb fit at Barca as well, but Liverpool may live to regret missing out on him if he ends up shining at the Nou Camp.

MORE: Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer so far