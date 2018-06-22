Belgium vs Tunisia World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

Belgium resume their World Cup 2018 finals campaign against Tunisia tomorrow.

Roberto Martinez’s men put in an impressive second half showing against Panama and won the tie 3-0 to put them top of Group G.

Panama held Belgium going in the half-time break, however, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne helped to break Panama’s stubborn resilience to inspire Roberto Martinez’s men to a 3-0 victory.

Lukuka netted a brace after a sensational strike from Dries Mertens helped to break the deadlock.

The Telegraph report that Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele may come in Axel Witsel midfield.

Belgium have no injury concerns, as per the Evening Standard.

As for Tunisia, the Evening Standard report that goalkeeper Mouez Hassen is out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder against England.

Therefore, Farouk Ben Mustapha is set to start instead, as per the report.

When is Belgium vs Tunisia and what time is kick-off?

Belgium face Tunisia at Spartak Stadium, Moscow, on Saturday 23 June, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm BST.

Belgium vs Tunisia World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will be televised live on BBC One. Viewers can stream the match online via the BBC iPlayer, providing they have a valid TV licence.

Belgium vs Tunisia odds

Belgium – 1/3

Draw – 4/1

Tunisia – 10/1

Belgium World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea/Dortmund), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Tunisia World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France)