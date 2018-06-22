Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani as they also look set to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.

The Blues have been strongly linked with the Italy international in the last few days, and it seems a deal is now edging ever closer, according to latest updates.

Earlier this week it was claimed by Sport Italia that the player had agreed personal terms on a move to Chelsea, but that a fee was yet to be finalised, though it was close, according to Uber Chelsea’s tweet.

Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee (€35m) with Juventus for Daniele Rugani with just bonuses to sort out. 5 year contract agreed (Sport Italia) Absolute steal. pic.twitter.com/QK8dBNK0O9 — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) June 20, 2018

It is now claimed that a fee of £30.6million plus bonuses has been agreed between Chelsea and Juventus, according to Sport Italia, as translated by the Metro.

Rugani has played under Sarri before and this seems an ideal first signing for the new Blues boss as the Metro add that he is expected to replace Antonio Conte.

Chelsea need new defenders and the 23-year-old Rugani seems ideal as a long-term replacement for ageing and off-form duo David Luiz and Gary Cahill.

Although the centre-back hasn’t always been a regular for Juve, he’s generally shone whenever called upon for both club and country.