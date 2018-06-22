‘Doing his best Neymar impersonation’ – Brazil ace gets trolled after coach Tite takes tumble

Brazil left it late in their win over Costa Rica on Friday, but coach Tite was evidently overjoyed with dramatic late goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

After being held by Switzerland in their opening World Cup game, the Selecao looked set for another frustrating afternoon as Costa Rica held firm.

SEE MORE: Video: Neymar ruins Costa Rica defender with outrageous piece of skill for Brazil

However, they were eventually able to break their resolve in injury time, with Coutinho first breaking the deadlock before Neymar added a second to make it comfortable.

That in turn now puts them in a very strong position moving forward in terms of their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage, but all eyes were on Tite after the first goal went in as he was so delighted in his celebrations that he took a tumble and needed assistance getting back up and regaining his composure.

In truth, it’s great to see that level of emotion as it could be a huge moment in Brazil’s World Cup campaign. However, many cheeky Twitter users couldn’t help themselves and aimed a dig at Neymar with their comments on Tite’s fall.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward spent a lot of time falling to ground again on Friday, and saw a penalty overruled by VAR after he dramatically took a tumble in the latter stages of the game. Clearly based on the comments below, many think Tite has taken a leaf out of Neymar’s book with his ‘dive’…

Tite doing his best Neymar impersonation. pic.twitter.com/ubUrrZ2Vxy — Justin Sherman (@JShermOfficial) June 22, 2018

Disgraceful dive by Brazilian manager Tite. Now I know where Neymar gets it from. pic.twitter.com/8AwkbBlXih — Limpar33 (@Limpar33) June 22, 2018

Brazil’s coach Tite doing his best impression of Neymar.

(?: @GaryTraynor1)pic.twitter.com/VJN96s0kSk — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) June 22, 2018