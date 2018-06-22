England vs Panama World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

England resume their World Cup campaign with a Group G clash against Panama on Sunday.

The Three Lions and Belgium are level on points after both sides claimed victory on their opening fixtures.

READ MORE: “Has to start against Panama” – England fans are all calling for the same thing as Three Lions ace outshines Man City star in superb 22-minute cameo

After a positive start to the game – Harry Kane sealed a dramatic victory for Gareth Southgate’s men against Tunisia with a late header after the Tunisians equalised in controversial fashion.

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli is an injury doubt for England’s game against Panama with a thigh strain, according to The Independent.

According to the Metro, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks set to take Alli’s place in the team after the news outlet reported that manager Gareth Southgate’s training-ground notes revealed his starting XI for the Panama game.

Loftus-Cheek made an impressive cameo against Tunisia adding dynamism and power in the final third for England.

As reported by The Mirror, England’s training notes have been interpreted to indicate that Southgate will drop Sterling and bring in Rashford.

As for Panama, they held Belgium going into the half-time break, however, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne helped to break Panama’s stubborn resilience to inspire Roberto Martinez’s men to a 3-0 victory.

When is England vs Panama and what time is kick-off?

The game will be on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 1pm (BST) at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

England vs Panama World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will be televised live on BBC One. Viewers can stream the match online via the BBC iPlayer, providing they have a valid TV licence.

England vs Panama odds

England – 2/9

Draw – 5/1

Panama – 20/1

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy

Panama World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Jose Calderon (Chorrillo FC), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco FC).

Defenders: Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders FC), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda), Luis Ovalle (CD Olimpia), Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal).

Midfielders: Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario Lima), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Jose Luis Rodriguez (KAA Gent).

Forwards: Blas Perez (CSD Municipal), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruña), Abdiel Arroyo (LD Alajuelense), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys).