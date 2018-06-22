Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri’s celebrations explained as Switzerland defeat Serbia

Switzerland secured a thrilling 2-1 win over Serbia in their World Cup encounter on Friday, with Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri scoring the all-important goals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had given Serbia an early lead, but they were unable to hold on to take something from the game after their opening win over Costa Rica.

That now sets up a very intriguing situation in Group E, with Brazil currently top along with Switzerland on four points, while Serbia are on three points and must now beat Brazil in their final game to go through to the last-16.

However, before all that takes place, Xhaka and Shaqiri have caused a stir on social media with their celebrations, with many picking up on their ‘eagle sign’ with their hands which is a hat-tip to their Albanian heritage.

The pair both have Kosovan roots, with Xhaka’s brother, Taulant, opting to represent Albania, and so after years of trouble in that region, the meeting with Serbia meant a little bit more to the pair.

As seen in the tweets below, many eagled-eyed and knowledgeable members of the media and viewers knew exactly what the sign meant from both players, but whether it’s deemed a political sign rather than a nod to the flag which could warrant FIFA looking into it, remains to be seen.

And Shaqiri, throws off his shirt and does the Albanian eagle as well! As Switzerland beats Serbia at the death! — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) June 22, 2018

XHAKA! And he does the Albanian eagle thing with his hands. 1-1! — James Montague (@JamesPiotr) June 22, 2018

What a goal from Xhaka. Had been criticised for not doing enough in first game by Swiss media. Not sure the double eagle celebration was a wise move v Serbia however. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 22, 2018

Xhaka scoring against Serbia then celebrating by making the Albanian flag with his hands. That one meant a lot to him. pic.twitter.com/8P5msBuvoM — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) June 22, 2018

Disgusting celebration by Xhaka and Shaqiri. Sports and politics shouldn’t be mixed. I expect a FIFA sanction but of course that won’t happen. Plus that penalty was smth serious for reviewing #SRBSUI — Sergio Marin (@smarinrod) June 22, 2018

Both Xhaka and Shaqiri throwing up the Albanian eagle celebration when they scored. Political celebrations are frowned upon by FIFA so there's a good chance action will be taken…. #SRBSUI #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Xn6OBzlDa9 — Adam McPhail (@Adamskibeats8) June 22, 2018