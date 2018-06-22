Argentina legend Diego Simeone has all but admitted his country would be better off with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team instead of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The South American giants have made a nightmare start to the World Cup after taking just one point from their first two games against Iceland and Croatia.

Messi missed a penalty in his first game and then struggled again last night as Croatia ran out 3-0 winners, in stark contrast to how Ronaldo has inspired Portugal so far.

The Real Madrid front-man has four goals in two World Cup appearances so far, helping his country draw with Spain and beat Morocco.

It seems increasingly clear that a gap is growing between the pair, who have been the top two in the world for the best part of the last decade, with Ronaldo now having the bigger impact in the most important matches at Champions League and international level.

In a big blow to Messi, Simeone has now more or less admitted that’s how he sees it in a WhatsApp exchange leaked to Cadena COPE, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

‘Messi is very good but that is because he is accompanied by excellent players,’ Simeone said.

‘But if you had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo for a normal team, who would you choose?’