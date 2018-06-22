Philippe Coutinho and Neymar spared Brazil’s blushes when they broke down Costa Rica side to win the game 2-0 – however it was arguably the impact of Douglas Costa and Roberto Firmino that changed the game for them.

Barcelona midfielder Coutinho continued his brilliant World Cup 2018 form by breaking the deadlock to give the Selecao the lead.

READ MORE: Video: ‘He’s much better than Alisson when it comes to diving’ – Fans loving Tite’s celebration during Brazil’s win

However, Liverpool star Firmino influenced the play after he cushioned the ball down to Gabriel Jesus – who appeared to miscontrol the ball – then Coutinho was there to put the ball into the back of the net.

It was then Costa’s turn to display his quality.

Neymar made it 2-0 after he scored his first goal at this year’s football gala by tapping in from superb wing play by the Juventus star.

This has called for fans to start Costa and Firmino in Brazil’s next game after they changed the dynamic of the Costa Rica match.

Firmino enjoyed a fantastic superb season at Anfield and contributed to 27 goals and 11 assists to help the Reds reach the Champions League finals and finish 4th place in the Premier League.

He also reached double figures in the Champions League this season too.

This is what fans have been saying.

Firmino > Jesus. He NEEDS to START the next game!! — He (@Fizzypopuk) June 22, 2018

Douglas Costa and Firmino MUST START — BRAZZO ?? (@kevaughnn) June 22, 2018

Costa and Firmino need to start for Brazil now — Jack Gibson (@Gibson_LFC) June 22, 2018

If Firmino doesn’t start Brazil’s next game, the manager is blind. Much better with him on, links great with Coutinho which isn’t a surprise #WorldCup — Dan Cooper (@ThatKaitoDan) June 22, 2018

How firmino doesn’t start for them I’ll ever know ? — luke davis (@lukedavislfc) June 22, 2018

If Firmino doesn’t start next game- with or without Jesus- Brazil don’t deserve to do well — Aidan W (@AidanW_03) June 22, 2018

What’s Firmino got to do to start a game for Brazil? — Richeaux (@0Rico0o) June 22, 2018