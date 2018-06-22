Jose Mourinho goes all out with major swap deal offer to seal transfer of CL winner for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to go all out for the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer.

The Portuguese is so desperate to land the Croatia international that he’s prepared to include Paul Pogba as part of any deal for him, according to Don Balon.

The France international hasn’t been at his best since returning to United for a second spell, and it now seems he’s not a high priority in Mourinho’s plans.

Rakitic may be more suited to the kind of game Mourinho wants the Red Devils to be playing, with the 30-year-old the kind of cultured, disciplined passer from deep who could be ideal to replace the retiring Michael Carrick.

United have already signed Fred in midfield this summer, but could do with another addition due to Marouane Fellaini heading towards the end of his contract.

Rakitic would undoubtedly be a fine option not only for his playing style but for the experience he brings, having won the Champions League and other major honours in his time at the Nou Camp.

Many of United’s current squad, however, are inexperienced in that department and could do with someone who’s been there and done that in terms of helping them get over the line and pick up major honours of their own in the near future.