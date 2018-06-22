Ahmed Musa made himself a hero for Nigeria on Friday as his double secured a 2-0 win over Iceland to put his side in a strong position to advance beyond the group stage.

After falling to defeat to Croatia in their first game, the Super Eagles needed to secure a positive result to keep their hopes alive.

That is exactly what they got courtesy of two brilliant goals from Musa, who was brought into the starting line-up after sitting on the bench last time out.

It proved to be a brilliant decision from coach Gernot Rohr, and it would come as no surprise if Musa was to remain in the XI when they face Argentina in a crunch clash to determine who will potentially go through with Croatia out of Group D.

However, Nigeria fans certainly enjoyed the moment on Friday as they not only took the opportunity to praise their top goalscorer in Russia, but also to troll the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Messi struggled again as Argentina were thumped 3-0 by Croatia on Thursday night, while Neymar eventually broke his duck with a goal against Costa Rica.

Nevertheless, neither superstar is looking particularly convincing as of yet, but Musa looks set for a potentially decisive role next time out as he can boast he has more goals than the pair for the time being at least.

When you realize Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa has more goals than Messi and Neymar combined. ??????#NGAISL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rbtO0SiODL — JN SHINE™ (@jn_shine) June 22, 2018

Let my tomb stone read; “I lived in the time of Ahmed Musa”. ? ?? — Babs ??? (@BabatundeCASH) June 22, 2018

Goals against ?? Iceland: ?? Messi – 0 ?? Ronaldo – 0 ?? Musa – 2 ?? pic.twitter.com/VFnbIP0ae1 — Football Stuff ? (@FootbalIStuff) June 22, 2018

Ahmed Musa, Nigeria’s highest goal scorer at the #WorldCup with 4 goals. First Nigeria’s player to score in two #WorldCup. #NGA??? pic.twitter.com/aUQYBXBUN2 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 22, 2018

WC 2018

Ahmed Musa : 2games 2 wonderful goals

Lionel Messi : 2games 0goals ? Musa >>>>>> Messi check your statistics. — Lumide (@lumi_benj) June 22, 2018

Ahmed Musa has helped Leo Messi more than any of his Argentine team-mates have — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) June 22, 2018

Let’s settle this people… RT for Musa

Like for Messi pic.twitter.com/PIGFyKENSW — EL J E F E (@Rx_Khaleel) June 22, 2018