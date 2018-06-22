Neymar scored his first goal of this summer’s World Cup as he tapped home late on for Brazil in their 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had embarrassed himself a little earlier after going down too easily to win a penalty, only for the referee to then change his mind after consulting VAR.

Still, Neymar finished off a fine move by Brazil late on to add to Philippe Coutinho’s opener and deliver an important three points.

After humiliation at the 2014 World Cup it is vital for Brazil to put on a strong showing this summer and there does seem to be a new-found resilience in this side, despite its other flaws.