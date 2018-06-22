‘That’s why Xhaka is better than Pogba’ – Arsenal fans wax lyrical over Arsenal man’s wonder goal

Granit Xhaka produced a wonderful goal during the World Cup encounter between Switzerland and Serbia which left Arsenal fans praising the Swiss star at the expense of Paul Pogba.

The Arsenal midfielder drew criticism from pundits for being profligate in possession, however, he went rifled in a trademark long-range effort to tie the game 1-1.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s influence grew in the second-half for the Swiss and his initial shot was blocked before the ball ran across the box and directly into the path of Xhaka who ran onto it and unleashed a rocket into the Serbian goal.

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his fine form from the Championship playing for Fulham and opened the scoring tie with a superb header.

Both sides will be desperate to qualify after Brazil won their tie against Costa Rica 2-0 to take their points tally to four points in Group E.

Xhaka has become on the third Switzerland player to score in two consecutive World Cups.

And it’s Arsenal fans who have been particularly impressed with their man and took to social media to lavish praise and attempt to antagonise Manchester United fans…

And that is why xhaka is better than pogba. — Sensation ? ? (@Sensationn__) June 22, 2018

Xhaka > Pogba it’s really that simple — egg fried reus (@trashdinho) June 22, 2018

Xhaka scored a worldie. Pogba could never. Tonight we eat — 1? (@Berndtastic) June 22, 2018

Always knew that Xhaka is so much better than Pogba — Qassim ?? (@qassim9010) June 22, 2018

I’m just gonna do Xhaka > Pogba and shut up. — Goofy (@_Austo_) June 22, 2018

Granit xhaka is better than paul pogba and here’s why — Jordan ? (@Orbyys) June 22, 2018