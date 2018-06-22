Video: Ahmed Musa seals crucial Nigeria win with stunning solo goal to carve Iceland open

Nigeria picked up a vital 2-0 win over Iceland in their Group D clash on Friday, with Ahmed Musa emerging as the hero for the Super Eagles.

After suffering defeat in their opener against Croatia, Gernot Rohr knew his men had to bounce back and pick up a positive result to give themselves hope of advancing from the group.

After a tense and hard-fought first half, two moments of pure quality from Musa separated the two sides as he bagged a crucial brace to secure all three points for his side.

The first was a brilliant bit of skill and finish to lash home his first of the tournament, while he then produced a stunning solo run using his pace to get in behind the Iceland defence and again showed great composure to curl his effort into the back of the net.

Iceland missed a penalty and a big chance to get back into the game, and so with their first points of the tournament on the board, Nigeria move into second place in Group D with one game remaining.

They of course now face a crunch tie with Argentina, as a loss against Lionel Messi and Co. could see them drop down from second place and sent home early. Given Argentina’s performance against Croatia though, Nigeria could very well go into that game with a bit of confidence now of pulling off a major upset.

