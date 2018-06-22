Video: Aleksandar Mitrovic hands Serbia dream start with clinical header against Switzerland

Arriving in Russia off the back of a successful season with Fulham, Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged his first World Cup goal against Switzerland on Friday.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in 17 Championship games for the Cottagers to help them secure promotion back to the Premier League, and he will have been desperate to take that form into the World Cup.

After firing a blank against Costa Rica, he wasted little time against Switzerland as he produced this textbook header to break the deadlock and edge Serbia closer to advancing beyond the group stage.

With a huge amount of talent in this Serbia side, including the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Matic and Branislav Ivanovic, they have a great opportunity to upset the odds in Russia.

If they can get Mitrovic firing, they will certainly have a better chance of going far…