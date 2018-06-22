Video: Granit Xhaka blasts home sensational strike for Switzerland in Serbia clash

Arsenal fans are fully aware of what Granit Xhaka’s capable of with his left-foot, and he demonstrated exactly that for Switzerland in their World Cup clash with Serbia.

The Swiss had fallen behind to an early Aleksandar Mitrovic header, but in what was an enthralling encounter in Kaliningrad, both sides had their chances.

After Xherdan Shaqiri initially saw his attempt blocked, the ball ran across the box and directly into the path of Xhaka who ran onto it, composed himself and directed a wonderful effort into the back of the net.

Having held Brazil to a draw in their last outing, Switzerland will be desperate to take a positive result against Serbia, who opened their World Cup campaign with a win over Costa Rica via an impressive strike of their own through Aleksandar Kolarov.

In turn, a defeat for Vladimir Petkovic’s side would be disastrous for their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage, with Brazil beating Costa Rica earlier in the day to sit top of the group for the time being.