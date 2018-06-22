Philippe Coutinho and Neymar spared Brazil’s blushes when they finally broke down a stubborn and resilient Costa Rica side to win the game 2-0.

Barcelona midfielder Coutinho continued his brilliant World Cup 2018 form by breaking the deadlock to give the Selecao the lead after Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino cushioned the ball down to Gabriel Jesus – who appeared to miscontrol the ball – however Coutinho was there to put the ball into the back of the net.

READ MORE: Video: Neymar off the mark at the World Cup as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0

Neymar then scored his first goal at this year’s football gala by tapping in from superb wing play by Douglas Costa.

The Brazilians were frustrated after Neymar saw a penalty decision reversed by the referee after he consulted VAR and changed his mind after initially pointing to the spot.

However, their relief was personified by Tite celebrations as he fell to the floor after Coutinho’s goal. Brilliant.

PARTY TIME! Brazil boss Tite takes a tumble whilst celebrating Coutinho’s goal pic.twitter.com/XIcz6uC0qP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2018

Fans too saw the funny side of his celebration:

TITE what a dive that was???he’s way much better than Alisson when it comes to diving — Jabulani mkhize (@Jabulanimkhiz18) June 22, 2018

tite’s celebration when brazil scored is probs my fav thing in the wc so far — Rija Khan (@RijaKhan) June 22, 2018

Ederson pushing down Brazil Manager Tite in their goal celebration against Costa Rica is the best thing you see today ??? — Pragya Singha Roy (@Pragyasingharoy) June 22, 2018