Video: Neymar ruins Costa Rica defender with outrageous piece of skill for Brazil

Neymar produced an unbelievable flick over a defender’s head as Brazil beat Costa Rica this afternoon.
In general, the 26-year-old didn’t have his most influential game as Brazil laboured to a 2-0 win, but showed some moments of real class.
Neymar managed to get on the score sheet late on, but also produced this stunning ‘sombrero’ skill to beat an opponent and leave his career in tatters as a result.
Watch the video below and admire what a talent Neymar is when he’s in the mood…
SHOWBOAT! Samba skills from Neymar pic.twitter.com/jWFaTU4nIh
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2018
