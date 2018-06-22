Video: Neymar ruins Costa Rica defender with outrageous piece of skill for Brazil

Neymar produced an unbelievable flick over a defender’s head as Brazil beat Costa Rica this afternoon.

In general, the 26-year-old didn’t have his most influential game as Brazil laboured to a 2-0 win, but showed some moments of real class.

MORE: Video: Neymar off the mark at the World Cup as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0

Neymar managed to get on the score sheet late on, but also produced this stunning ‘sombrero’ skill to beat an opponent and leave his career in tatters as a result.

Watch the video below and admire what a talent Neymar is when he’s in the mood…