Germany will be looking to bounce back after a poor defeat in their opening World Cup 2018 game when they face Sweden tomorrow.

The 2014 champions were outmatched and outfought against Mexico in their opening game when they endured a shock 1-0 loss.

Joachim Low’s tactics appeared to be too attacking with both full-backs pushing too far up the pitch; leaving Germany’s defence exposed.

This was summed up in Mexico’s goal when Mesut Ozil was one of the last men back, however, Hirving Lozano turned the Arsenal man brilliantly and duly dispatched the ball into the back of the net.

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus improved the Germans when he came on in the second half and will be pushing for a start, however, as per The Telegraph he doesn’t know if he’ll be in the starting XI yet.

“I really have no say in this. All I can do is make is as hard as possible for them to do without me,” Reus said. “I try and give my all in training, offer myself and do hope of course I’ll be picked in order to help Germany get out of the group.”

Germany’s defence will have to be ready for Sweden, who will represent a tough test after their 1-0 win over South Korea mean they are joint top.

Interestingly, Sweden’s only previous competitive win against Germany came in the 1958 World Cup.

When is Germany vs Sweden and what time is kick-off?

Germany face Sweden on Saturday, June 23 at Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm BST.

Germany vs Sweden Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will be televised live on ITV One. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITV Hub.

Germany vs Sweden odds

Germany – 1/2

Draw – 10/3

Sweden – 13/2

Germany World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St-Germain), Leon Goretska (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

Strikers: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Sweden World Cup squad:

Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz, Marcus Berg, John Guidetti, Ola Toivonen, Isaac Kiese Thelin.