Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a summer transfer window swoop for Aleksandr Golovin after his fine showing at this summer’s World Cup.

The CSKA Moscow midfielder has really caught the eye in action for host nation Russia, and he could now have an important role to fill at Real Madrid.

Don Balon claim club president Florentino Perez is looking at the 22-year-old amid interest in Toni Kroos from Manchester City, while Mateo Kovacic could leave the club.

Golovin looks to have what it takes to make the step up to a bigger club after his rise at CSKA Moscow, and previous reports have also linked him with a possible move to the Premier League.

According to Tuttosport, Arsenal and Chelsea are among those with a concrete interest in the Russian starlet, and both clubs could also do with a top class signing in midfield this summer.

Golovin would be a clear upgrade on any one of Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Tiemoue Bakayoko or Danny Drinkwater at either side, but it remains to be seen which top club he’ll wind up at if he does end up leaving Moscow.