Eden Hazard makes World Cup history with goal for Belgium vs Tunisia

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has made World Cup history with his goal for Belgium against Tunisia this afternoon.

As revealed in a tweet by Gary Lineker, Hazard’s goal means it’s now 27 consecutive World Cup games without a 0-0 draw, which is a new record for the competition.

Belgium have since scored a second while Tunisia have also pulled one back, so it promises to be another entertaining afternoon in Russia.

Hazard’s penalty makes it 27 consecutive games without a goalless draw. A World Cup record. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2018

This has certainly been a strong start to the World Cup, with so many goals flying in particularly with the help of goal line technology and VAR to assist referees in being better able to punish defenders with penalties.

That is indeed what happened with the Hazard goal, which the referee double checked on VAR before confirming his decision.

The Blues forward took full advantage with a cool finish to get his first goal of this World Cup and make a small piece of history in the process.