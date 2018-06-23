Video: Michy Batshuayi goal makes up for Chelsea star’s glaring miss

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has scored a well-taken goal to make it five for Belgium in today’s World Cup clash against Tunisia.

The former Borussia Dortmund loanee latched on to a fine ball from Youri Tielemans to atone for his earlier errors as he’d failed to put away a number of chances.

MORE: Video: Chelsea ace trolled for unbelievable miss of the tournament contender

Most notably, Batshuayi also hit the bar from just yards out when it looked easier to score after an initial effort was saved and bundled into his path.

But credit where credit’s due, this is a fine finish from the Blues front-man to secure an emphatic 5-2 win for Roberto Martinez’s side…